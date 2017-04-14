How Each NJ Governor Candidate Would Handle a Repeal of Obamacare - New Jersey Business Magazine

House Republicans are thinking about reworking their plan to repeal Obamacare, something that would have a big impact on New Jersey, and the race for governor.

A repeal would carry wide-ranging implications for the Garden State, as Gov. Chris Christie’s sign-on to the Medicaid expansion reduced the number of uninsured New Jersey residents by 800,000. The amount of charity care New Jersey hospitals provide to patients who can’t afford their medical treatments has also plunged by $550 million since Obamacare took effect in 2014. (Read More)