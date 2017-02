The Canadian-based owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, is reportedly in talks to add Macy’s to its portfolio, a deal that would create the world’s largest department store group.

The news sent Macy’s shares rising 6.4 percent to close Friday at $32.69, following a report that Hudson’s Bay and Macy’s are in the early stages of considering ways to work together, including the option of the Canadian retailer taking control of the iconic US department store. (Read More)