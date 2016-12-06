End of the Road for the Urban Enterprise Zone? - New Jersey Business Magazine

A decades-old program aimed at giving an economic boost to struggling communities — known as the Urban Enterprise Zone — is scheduled to start shutting down in January. The program allows communities in which they’re located to charge a reduced sales tax to draw more business.

But lawmakers are scrambling to find a way to extend UEZs for two more years, giving the state time to come up with a new program. Gov. Chris Christie conditionally vetoed an earlier bill that would have extended the program for another 10 years.