7 NJ Issues Gov. Murphy Must Face - New Jersey Business Magazine

The litany of progressive promises in newly sworn-in Gov. Phil Murphy’s inaugural address Tuesday were rewarded with cheers and standing ovations as he asked the Democratic-controlled state Legislature to in short order send him bills raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, restoring funding cuts to Planned Parenthood, expanding voting rights, strengthening gun laws and mandating earned sick leave.

Murphy, a Democrat, shared a vision of New Jersey as a state on the brink of reclaiming its place as a leader in progressive policies and “big ideas.” And he urged anyone considering leaving or moving in to plant their flag here, promising they would win the long game. (Read More).