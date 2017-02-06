These 25 Out-of-State Colleges are Most Popular with NJ Students - New Jersey Business Magazine

When it comes to college students, New Jersey has long been one of the top exporters in the country.

Every year, about 30,000 New Jersey residents head to out-of-state colleges while only about 25,000 attend in-state colleges, according to federal data.

Experts say their are several reasons for the “outmigration,” including a shortage of seats in New Jersey’s four-year colleges and high tuition rates at the state’s public colleges. New Jersey is also a small state, making it easy for students to cross the border to attend college while remaining relatively close to home. (Read More)